Multiple people have been seriously injured in two separate crashes along a Southland highway.

Six people have been injured, three seriously, after a van and a ute collided at the intersection of State Highway 94 and Holmes Rd in Mossburn.

Two people with serious injuries have been choppered to Dunedin Hospital, a St John spokesman said.

One person with serious injuries, one with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries have been taken by ambulance to Kew Hospital.

The crash was reported around 5.55pm on Monday.

"Two helicopters have reportedly been dispatched from Dunedin. The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area," a police spokeswoman said.

Fire & Emergency New Zealand southern shift manager Lyn Crosson said crews were at the scene.

"No one was trapped, so we didn't need to extricate anybody."

Nearby, emergency services are also at another crash at the intersection of State Highway 94 and Christie Rd.

"At around 4.50pm we received a report of a tractor and push bike that had collided."

One person with serious injuries has been flown to Dunedin Hospital in a helicopter.

The road was initially closed but has reopened.

"However due to the other crash just down the State Highway we would ask people to avoid the area still if possible," the spokeswoman said.