This year's soap box derby was one of Napier Art Deco Festival's most iconic events.

Held on Sunday morning at the beach end of Tennyson St, it was a competition that brought families, friends and, of course, children, into town to compete in a fun, well-organised morning of racing.

The soap box car criteria included the car only being pushed within a designated "push zone", after which it was down to the make of the car that determined whether it crossed the line first, or at all. They were to be, at most, two and half meters long and have brakes installed.

One soap box car in particular, labelled "The Roadrunner" drew interest from the crowd as it appeared to roll much faster than all its competitors.

Aside from the old school carts, it was a great chance for kids to dress up and roll down the hill.

Prizes up for grabs included Best Effort and Design, Best Cart and Crew Outfits, and the best Buzzy-Bee inspired Entry.