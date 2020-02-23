A man has died after going missing in a water incident near Lake Monowai in Southland.

Police received a report of a missing person at 6.50pm on Friday.

The person had been part of a group on the water in the Waiau River area.

It is unknown what the group were doing but it's understood the area is popular for fishing and kayaking.

Advertisement

Police Search and Rescue carried out a search using helicopter and jet boat.

The man's body was found about 11.15pm, police said.

The death will be referred to the coroner.