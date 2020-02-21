Auckland is in for much needed rain this weekend, but the "spotty" showers won't put much of a dent in the drought, forecasters say.

The city is heading for a top of 28C today before hitting a high of 26C tomorrow with morning showers having a chance of developing into thunderstorms by midday before clearing in the evening.

Warm northwesterlies cover much of Aotearoa, as a couple of cold fronts move up the country. It was a warm humid night for much of the North Island with Whakatane steady at 22C for much of last night and near 100% humidity. Here too are the maximum temps we can expect today.^AB pic.twitter.com/3mjOFG4Jww — MetService (@MetService) February 20, 2020

Sunday is set for a cooler 24C with one or two showers before the fine skies return next week, MetService said.

The forecaster said Auckland Airport had only received 8mm of rain so far this year.

"Tomorrow's rain band is very welcome, but most places are likely to see less than 10mm, with spotty 10-20mm possible if you're one of the lucky ones," it tweeted.

"Won't end the drought, but at least the humidity eases."

Fellow forecaster WeatherWatch said Tropical Cyclone Vicky named today by the Fiji MetService posed no threat to New Zealand would likely lie east of the North Island by next Wednesday.

"It may help enhance an easterly flow over northern New Zealand and perhaps encourage a few more showers our way," the forecaster said.

A similar pattern to Auckland's weather was also set to play out across most of the north of the North Island.

Whangarei, Hamilton and Tauranga can all expect steamy highs nearing 30C today, before showers develop tomorrow morning and have the chance to turn into thunderstorms.

By Sunday, the rain should have passed to give way to cloudy skies and then a mostly fine week ahead.

In the east Gisborne and Napier are set for highs of 30C and 31C today before having a chance of thunderstorms to hit on Saturday.

Gisborne is then forecast to have a further three days of drizzle and occasional rain along with reduced temperatures.

Wellington, meanwhile can expect a top of 22C today and tomorrow with rain tonight clearing by afternoon tomorrow and a fine week ahead.

Test cricket is back! @BLACKCAPS and @BCCI don the whites in the capital from tomorrow. There could be a little rain around the fringes for the first few days - will it affect play? #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/Jq6EJDzT93 — MetService (@MetService) February 20, 2020

In the South Island, heavy rain warnings were in place for the West Coast where showers were set to build at Franz Josef from 2pm as the town heads for a high of 18C.

Today's heavy showers were likely to stretch up past Westport to Nelson where a high of 22C was expected.

The showers would continue on into Saturday along the West Coast but clear in Nelson, which would head for a high of 24C.

Christchurch could expect showers today and a top of 29C along with more showers tomorrow and a high of 22C before enjoying a fine week ahead.

Heavy rain for the West Coast tomorrow. Warning info here https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X. Most other parts of NZ should see a brief period of much-needed rain on Saturday but it will be short-lived with another dry spell likely next week. https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^SG pic.twitter.com/Ywcme0xYNE — MetService (@MetService) February 19, 2020

Dunedin would hit a high of 28C with spots of rain today before dropping all the way to 16C tomorrow with a few showers.