The woman charged with murdering a Bay of Plenty man in Lower Hutt can now be named.

Damelza Hohipa, 40, appeared in the High Court at Wellington this morning, where she entered a not guilty plea to murdering Davis Colin Phillips.

Her co-accused, a 39-year-old man who still has interim name suppression, also appeared in court this morning, charged with causing grievous bodily harm against the 56-year-old victim with intent.

He has not yet entered a plea.

Hohipa has been remanded in custody, with a trial date set for February next year.

The co-accused was also remanded in custody.

Phillips was found critically injured at a property in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taita in the early hours of January 26.

The Whakatāne man died a short time later.

Loved ones of Phillips packed the public gallery of the courtroom this morning, wearing T-shirts with a photo of him and the words "in loving memory of Colin".