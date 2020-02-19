The six remaining Kiwis evacuated from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise liner in Japan are scheduled to arrived at Auckland's Whenuapai air base at 7pm today.

Eight New Zealand passengers were originally planned to be on the Australia-assisted evacuation flight, but two tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

They were barred from taking the evacuation flight, which left Tokyo at 5am NZ time and touched down in Darwin just before 11.45am.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said during final medical checks, two of those passengers tested positive for Covid-19 and did not travel on the flight.

They are being treated in hospital in Japan and Mfat consular staff remain in contact with them.

The remaining six passengers are scheduled to land in Darwin at about midday today, before being transferred to a New Zealand Government-chartered flight - a 13-seat Bombardier Global Express Aircraft - scheduled to land at Whenuapai at about 7pm.

The passengers will be virus tested by the Australian Medical Assistance Team twice on the flight to Darwin, and again on the ground in Darwin.

Passengers with any symptoms will be taken into the Australian hospital system in Darwin.

On arrival in Darwin, an Mfat official will facilitate the transfer of passengers who have passed the screenings to the charter plane.

A St Johns paramedic will join the charter flight to Auckland and a doctor will also be on board.

Upon arrival at Whenuapai, passengers will be transferred to Whangaparaoa to begin their 14 -day quarantine.

Earlier, two other New Zealand passengers had contracted the virus and are also being treated in hospital in Japan.

It was reported yesterday that another 88 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of those infected to 542.

There were originally 3,700 people on board the ship when it docked in Yokohama on February 4.

Japanese health officials said 65 of those who had been recently confirmed as infected were not showing any symptoms.

The 14-day quarantine period for the ship ends today, and passengers have been told if they test negative they will be able to leave.

Many countries have already made arrangements to take their citizens home. On Monday the US evacuated 330 Americans who had been on board the ship, while 11 New Zealanders remained on board.

They were been offered the opportunity to be evacuated by Australia, with eight of them taking up the offer - although two tested positive this morning.

Two of the remaining Kiwis on board have chosen to stay offshore for another 14 days before returning to New Zealand, while the third is an overseas resident, according to a spokesman from the office of Minister of Health David Clark.

The New Zealand passengers have been asked to contribute a fee of $500 to cover the costs of the assisted departure.