Warning: graphic content.

A West Auckland man accused of matricide has taken the stand to defend himself.

Martin Marinovich denies murdering his mother Noeleen Ann Marinovich, who died on February 7 last year.

Shortly after midnight, he made a 111 call at the Sturges Rd train station, admitting he attacked her.

Today at the Auckland High Court, his lawyer Shane Tait opened the defence case and told the jury it was a murder or manslaughter case.

His client had the right to remain silent but chose not to exercise that right the moment he made that emergency call, he said.

"He was full and frank with the police from the moment he made that triple 1 call."

He told police he had attacked her, showered, left his clothes in the hall and then drove away. His story had not changed, Tait said.

"At the end of the day horrendous behaviour, absolutely horrendous, but not murder."

His client Martin Marinovich then took the stand and recalled fighting with his mother over money on the night she died.

"She wanted to go to Queenstown for her birthday we didn't have enough money. We didn't even have enough money to fix the toilet," Martin Marinovich said.

They faced each other in the lounge and shouted at each other.

"I'm not sure how long we were there for - at some point during that argument, I can only describe it like a light switch turning on."

He got so angry, it was not even anger - rage, he said.

"I continued to strangle her, essentially for what felt to me like 10, 15 minutes at that point."

He pulled a blanket off the sofa and placed it on her neck. He noticed "blood poured out of her nose".

At that point he believed she was dead, he said.

"That caused me to enter a state I can only describe as total and complete panic."

He paced the lounge and then picked up the hammer, striking her head multiple times.

"I can't remember how many times I hit her."

Tait asked: "Your mother was lying dead on the floor and you didn't call an ambulance, why not?"

He replied he did not know.

"I was in such a state of panic, fear. I didn't even consider it at that time."

Crown prosecutor Robin McCoubrey questioned why Martin Marinovich would attack his mother with a hammer if he believed she was already dead.

He could not explain himself.

"I don't understand my own actions at that point."

Police working at the scene after Noeleen Marinovich, 59, died in Oratia. Photo / Doug Sherring

Earlier the 28-year-old spoke about life with his mother.

"I was aware she suffered from bipolar all my life and a considerable time before that as well," he said.

"Particularly when I was younger she would have quite bad manic phases."

She threw things around the house, he said, and had delusions people were coming to get her.

"As a young child you naturally believe what your mother says to you."

He dropped out of university at the end of 2010 but did not tell his family.

"I lied about it. I claimed that I was taking a law degree and then after that that I was doing a master of law degree," he said.

He resumed looking after his mum throughout her worsening health.

"I became incredibly exhausted … it just got away from me … the cleanliness of the house."

Money was "extremely tight" as they relied on her benefit, he said.

But they had an extremely loving and close relationship, he said

As her only-child, when she became ill there was "no question that I was going to look after her".

The Crown alleges Martin Marinovich snapped, tried to strangle his mother and hit her with a hammer at least 12 times in the lounge of their Oratia house.

The defence admits she died at the hands of the 28-year-old but argues she was fatally strangled.