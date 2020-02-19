Tributes are flowing for a Brisbane mother and her three young children killed in a horrific car fire in the city's east on Wednesday.

Six-year-old Laianah Baxter, her 4-year-old sister, Aaliyah, and 3-year-old brother, Trey, all died when the vehicle went up in flames on Raven St in Camp Hill about 8.30am.

The children's mother, 31-year-old Hannah Baxter, was rushed to hospital where she died of her wounds, while their New Zealand father, Rowan Baxter, reportedly died of self-inflicted stab wounds.

The Baxter children who were killed in the horrific car fire at Camp Hill. Photo / Facebook

"My heart is broken today!" Katie Stewart, a friend of Hannah Baxter's, wrote on Facebook.

"Things like this just shouldn't be able to happen to anyone, let alone someone you know, someone you call your friend, someone you've watched grow up to be a lovely athlete, a beautiful smiley woman and a spectacular mother!

"My heart is breaking for everyone who knew her and her precious babies but especially the Clarke family."

Another friend, Samantha Tone, said she "idolised" Hannah, who was a "super mum".

You are with the angels now beautiful girl ❤️ we have had so many laughs and good times from cheering each other on at... Posted by Samantha Tone on Wednesday, 19 February 2020

"You are with the angels now beautiful girl," she wrote.

"Your aura would bring light and happiness to any room you were in. You will be so missed. I will cherish these memories dearly and I promise to love my babies as much as you did yours.

"I idolised you as a mother, you were super mum. Fly high beautiful."

Flowers and teddy bears have been placed at the scene by members of the community still coming to terms with the horrific tragedy.

One card addressed to Hannah Baxter read: "Our prayers are with you. Your babies are forever in your arms. Fly high angels".

Local councillor Fiona Cunningham said she was "absolutely devastated".

Hannah Baxter with her three children. Photo / Facebook

"Our children are so precious and this is just another reminder to hug them tight and treasure every moment spent with them," she said in a tribute posted on Facebook.

"Rest in peace little angels."

The Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Adrian Schrinner, also paid tribute to the family in a post on Facebook.

"It's horrific and so unimaginably sad that innocent lives lost have been lost like this," he said.

"After the daycare bus tragedy in Cairns, it's been a horrendous 48 hours for all Queenslanders, especially those of us who are parents of young children.

"At times like this we feel powerless and we wonder what we can do in the face of such horror. The best thing we can do is hug our kids and tell them they are treasured and we love them."

Schrinner said he had passed by the street on Wednesday morning and had been "worried" to see the police cars.

"But at the time had no idea about the shocking tragedy that had happened."

Flowers and cards left at the scene. Photo / News Corp Australia

In a letter to parents, Belmont State School principal Lisa Morrison said the school community was deeply shocked and saddened by the death of its students.

"The school community's thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to the family, caregivers, friends and loved ones of the students during this difficult time," Morrison said.

"Support is being provided to students and staff who require it, and counsellors will remain on hand to provide support to the school in any way they can and for as long as it is needed."

The federal member for Griffith, Terri Butler, said she would ensure mental health assistance was available for the community.

"Please keep the first responders in your thoughts today – what they will have gone through is unimaginable," she said on Twitter.

"Many people will be deeply distressed by this horrific news. Please talk to your GP if this is affecting you."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.



DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice:

• National Network of Stopping Violence:

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent.

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the

Herald

website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link

to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.