No, the aliens aren't invading - but there will be an eerie yet stunning light show on display over our skies tonight.

A string of lights from 60 satellites from Elon Musk's SpaceX was on display last night, and Kiwis will be treated to the spectacle tonight as well.

The collection of satellites will be visible for a few hours from numerous locations around the country, with keen observers needing to find a high vantage point and clear skies to make the most of the display.

According to monitoring site Heavens Above, various passovers in Auckland will be visible around 8.40pm with the lights their brightest at 9.39pm.

Wellington will see the light from 8.43pm with the brightest spell expected at 9.15pm.

Christchurch residents will get a chance to view the spectacle from 9pm, with the lights gone from view around the country by 11pm.

SpaceX was created to deliver broadband internet around the world.

The Tauranga Astronomical Society told 1 News they are worried the increased launches could increase light pollution and ruin astrophotography.

The lights will also be visible on Thursday.