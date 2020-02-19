Taranaki residents have been told to stay indoors after an ammonia chemical spill at the Silver Fern Farms plant in Hawera.

Cordons stretching to around 1km are surrounding the site of the spill on Tawhiti Rd.

A local told Newstalk ZB they'd been told it was an ammonia spill.

"Members of the public in the vicinity are advised to stay indoors and close their windows," a police statement said.

"They should also avoid using air conditioning."

Silver Fern Farms spokesman Justin Courtney says they should have the spill controlled and the plant operational by tomorrow.

A St John spokeswoman said they were in attendance at the spill, but there were no reports of injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is also at the scene.

"Police thank the public in advance for their assistance."

Police were alerted to the spill around 4.20pm.