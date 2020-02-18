A driver has been spotted heading the wrong way down Auckland's Northern Motorway.

A shocked motorist said she was driving north in the fast lane near Oteha Valley Rd when the car sped past down the grassy-area to the left of the motorway, heading south.

"He was using the side of the road of the motorway so he didn't hit the cars ... using that scrubbed up part that you might desperately pull into if you had a flat tyre," she said.

"The bonnet had been smashed in the front so it was half crunched up. The bonnet was half sitting up so it would have been obscuring [the] window.

The car on the motorway.

"It was just such a shock to see this car flying down the side."

Meanwhile, at the same time, police vehicles were speeding down the southbound lane with their lights flashing.

A short time after she drove past the fleeing driver, the motorist said a sign above the motorway was branded with the words, "extreme danger, wrong-way driver".

It is understood the man is now reportedly off the motorway and driving through back roads. He has not hit anyone but was being pursued by police.

Another motorist said police had spiked the driver's car at Redvale and he hit the centre barrier.

"Very scary. Thought someone was going to be killed with his crazy driving swerving through the lanes."

Footage captured by the motorist, who was driving at around 80km/h, showed the wrong-way driver speeding past them.

Driving southbound in the correct lanes, the motorist said he had slowed down because he was expecting a "big crash".

Elsewhere, another witness tweeted: "Bit of drama on the motorway! Police chase, and a car racing the wrong way. Hope it ends safely."

The New Zealand Transport Agency responded with: "We understand that issue is now resolved and can confirm that all sections of our motorway system through Auckland remain open this morning."