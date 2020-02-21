On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
One asked "why do we need to do this?" while another simply described them as "crap", she said.
The meters were replaced because the previous lollipop meters, which were about 23 years old, were starting to fail.
The new meters take coins, paywave, and the Paymate app.
Each meter services about 8-10 parking spaces and 508 lollipop meters were removed.
"As expected, when introducing a new initiative, [the] feedback has been mixed across all age groups as people get used to the new technology," Hastings District Council regulatory solutions manager John Payne said.
"These meters are being used throughout New Zealand with success and we have every confidence that will be the case, for both younger and older people, in Hastings as well once people get used to them," Payne said.
"It's a learning process for everyone and [Hastings District] council has sought to make the transition as smooth as possible.
"Our City Assist and parking warden teams continue to make themselves available to help people use the machines and follow the on-screen instructions," Payne said.