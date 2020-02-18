A Glen Eden homeowner who is at war with his neighbour over hundreds of illegal backyard chickens says 30 more chicks hatched over the weekend.

Chao Ji Su, 81, is seeking $3 million in compensation, and says he is frustrated at Auckland Council's lack of action in removing the chickens which he claims are invading his property and making him ill from the smell and faeces.

"The situation is getting worse and I am hoping some action will be taken fast," he said.

"Over the weekend, I have seen about 30 new chicks that have hatched and now the number of chickens may be around 200."

Glen Eden homeowner Chao Su is seeking a $3 million compensation from his neighbour whose property has well over 100 chickens. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Su said the chickens - some as big as dogs - fly over the fence into his property and his backyard is often covered in chicken faeces.

A council spokeswoman said she can't comment as the matter was now under investigation.

"As our instructions have not been acted upon we are now looking at escalating the enforcement process to achieve compliance," she said.

But in a letter to Su, the council's team manager compliance response said the mayor had requested the matter be investigated.

Wilde said the council received complaints regarding chickens on the property in March and again in August last year.

"On each of these occasions, after council intervention, the chickens were removed from site," he said.

Further complaints were received in December 2019 and last month.

"In these cases we have found that our instructions to remove the chickens have not been complied with," Wilde said.

"We are following a graduated response to this enforcement issue by first working with the customer either to reduce the nuisance to a point where the issue is removed, or have the nuisance stopped."

Wild said the council had ordered for the chickens to be removed in these latest cases, but its instructions had been ignored.

"Consequently we are now looking at further action to achieve compliance," he said.

The maximum penalty for breaching the Animal Management Bylaw is a fine of up to $20,000. Under the bylaw, the property can have only six chickens.

Su filed a complaint with the council seeking $1.5m for failure to sell his property, which is valued at $580,000. He is also seeking $1m for health compensation, $300,000 for medical expenses as he claims the chickens made him sick and $500 for the engagement of fly control services.

"In relation to your compensation claims, can I suggest you seek your own advice on these matters," Wilde said in the letter.

Owners at the property with the growing flock of chickens were not at home when the Herald visited the property and did not respond to requests for an interview.