The father of a five-year-old Rotorua boy has been charged with his murder.

Police announced today additional charges has been laid in relation to the death of Ferro-James Sio, who died in Rotorua Hospital on February 8.

His father, William James Sio, 24, who was previously charged with assault of a child, has now been charged with murder.

A 28-year-old woman has also been charged with ill treatment/neglect of a child.

Both are due to appear in Rotorua District Court on February 27.

A karakia, organised by the Save our Babies Charitable Trust, was held for Ferro-James on Sunday.

The trust, founded by Kahira Olley, works nationally to speak out about child and domestic abuse.

"His life mattered, regardless of whether we knew him or not. He was still a beautiful little boy who was apart of our community," Olley said.

"He died because of violence, the least we can do is come together, have a karakia, sing a waiata."