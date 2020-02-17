A Whakatāne service station has been held up at gunpoint and cash stolen.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report of an aggravated robbery at the BP Service Station on McAlister St shortly after 9pm yesterday.

"Two men allegedly entered the store and threatened staff with what appeared to be a firearm, leaving with cash," she said.

"Police made area inquiries but were unable to find the offenders.

Advertisement

"Inquiries are ongoing."

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter at the scene said police were still at the service station this morning however it was open for business.

Anyone with information about the robbery, and who haven't already spoken with police, can contact Whakatane Police Station on 07 308 5255.

Alternatively, information can be left anonymously via the Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 line.