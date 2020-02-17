The off-duty police officer who died after a crash in Auckland last week has been named.

Constable Naomi McRae was involved a serious crash on Linwood Road, Karaka on Thursday.

The 35-year old was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition at the time and placed on life support, but later died.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said McRae was well loved and respected by her colleagues across the district.

"Naomi's tragic passing has deeply affected a number of staff and friends in the police whānau."

McRae was working in Whāngaia Ngā Pā Harakeke - family harm team, where she worked with a number of vulnerable victims toward reducing the impact of family harm, Rogers said.

Rogers earlier said her family were by her side when she passed away.

The keen runner was preparing for the upcoming Boston Marathon in April and had competed in a number of equestrian competitions.

"Naomi had run a number of marathons in the past, including running the New York Marathon for charity," Rogers said.

McRae had worked in Counties Manukau since graduating Police College in 2014 as part of Wing 288.

Rogers said police had been giving McRae's family "as much support as they need going forward". The family has requested privacy.

The investigation into the crash continued, police said in a statement.