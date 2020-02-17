Prime Minister Ardern said there were still no cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, and extending the travel ban from mainland China was precautionary.

Ardern is speaking to reporters at her post-Cabinet press conference.

Treasury had advised that coronavirus would see a temporary and negative impact on the first and second quarter of 2020, and GDP for 2020 was expected to be between 2 and 2.5 per cent.

She said the Government had decided to invest $11 million into a package to support tourism.

It would include $10 million to Tourism NZ to diversify marketing in other countries to offset the fall in Chinese travelers to New Zealand.

She said $1 million would fund domestic marketing in affected regions.

Auckland, Rotorua, Christchurch and Queenstown were in particular affected by fewer Chinese tourists, she said.

The marketing campaign could see further tourism visitors from Australia, the UK, the US and Asia, she said.

Cabinet was also given an update from Forestry Minister Shane Jones.

Ardern said the Government was considering what to do for harvesting workers who were not working because of the impact on the forestry sector.

She said the 11 New Zealanders on the cruise ship docked in Japan had been quarantined for some time already, but would face a further quarantine period when they eventually returned to New Zealand.

"We are working through what that would look like."

She said the new GDP for 2020 estimate of between 2 to 2.5 per cent was down from the previous estimate of 2.2 to 2.8 per cent.

"Everyone believes there will be an impact. The questions is how large and for how long."

Ardern said she saw Winston Peters at Cabinet, but they have not directly discussed the photos of journalists and the ex-NZF president that ended up on a right-wing blog.

She said she disliked blogs such as The BFD blog that has published those photos.

She was still waiting on whether Australia would transport Australian nationals from the cruise ship, in which case she said Australia would look to transport the New Zealanders on board as well.

Ardern said there were "of course" standards that minor parties in Government had to adhere to.

But she said an internal dispute within NZ First was not a matter for her.

"I absolutely respect and appreciate that you all as journalists all have in this as an issue."

But the matter was ultimately a matter for NZ First, she said.

"You're asking me to act as an inquirer into internal matters for the NZ First party," she said.

She said journalists were welcome to ask the leader of NZ First about such matters.

Ardern said that Winston Peters had acted appropriately in his ministerial capacities.

How Peters engaged with the media was up to him, she said.

She had no concerns that the issue was eroding confidence in the Coalition Government.

Ardern said she met with Elton John while the pop star was in New Zealand. She said they chatted before one of his shows, but it was "incredibly kind" of him to give time to her.

She hoped that he would get well soon, and praised his performing for nearly two hours despite suffering from walking pneumonia. She said she could tell that he wasn't feeling well when they met.

They discussed "a bit of politics" and told him that Neve loved to dance to his music.

Ardern said she was at the show last night, and her chat with John had lasted about five to 10 minutes.

Cabinet today discussed coronavirus and how it has affected the tourism and forestry sectors.

ASB has said that it expects New Zealand's GDP to take a 0.6 per cent hit in the first quarter of this year because of coronavirus, but that could be worse if the outbreak spreads.

Ardern is also expected to be questioned about Peters and the NZ First Foundation, which is facing a probe by the Serious Fraud Office.

This morning Ardern said that she was not a fan of the website that had published photos of an ex-NZF president and two journalists who have been reporting on donations to NZ First.

They were published on The BFD, which has been linked to Whale Oil, the blog at the centre of 2014 book Dirty Politics.

Peters had initially said "we" had taken the photos to show the kind of "behaviour" going on. He later backtracked and said a "supporter" took the photos.

Greens co-leader James Shaw has said the details of what happened were unclear, but it was concerning that the photos were taken and published on that blog.

Ardern would not be drawn on whether Peters had acted appropriately.

"I am in charge of the Government. I do not take the personal responsibility for the conduct of the various political parties – that would just be an overstep," she told ZB.

National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett said today that if NZ First was behind the photos being taken and published on The BFD, Peters should be stripped of his role as Deputy Prime Minister.

She also asked whether NZ First was engaged with Simon Lusk, a central figure in the Dirty Politics and a person that National had been involved with in previous campaigns.

"You hear stories about him being on retainer and actually being paid by someone else to do the dirty work for NZ First," Bennett said.

"We have nothing to do with people like Simon Lusk. We haven't for many, many years."