

The days of bringing your own alcoholic beverages to Napier's Art Deco Festival is over, with sustainability and being family-friendly at the heart of the decision.

The Art Deco Trust has announced that, with the exception of the Gatsby Picnic, the public can no longer bring their own alcohol to this week's festival.

Art Deco Trust Fundraising and Communications Manager Stephanie Kennard said the trust and Napier City Council were committed to the family friendly culture of the festival and did not believe that a "widespread suspension of the liquor ban" was required for this year's event.

"The council has agreed that there will be one exception - the Great Gatsby Picnic on Sunday February 3," Kennard said.

Advertisement

"The ban will be lifted within Napier's CBD from Sunday 11am to 5pm only."

Napier's Art Deco Festival attendees are no longer able to bring own alcoholic beverages. Photo / Paul Taylor

A new garden bar will be opened on the Lower Lawn for those wanting to take in the Art Deco sights, to add to Napier's many bars and restaurants, Kennard said.

She said the new Festival Garden Bar, situated opposite the Marine Parade Viewing Platform, effectively replaces the Beer Tent from last year.

"Open from Thursday February 20 to Sunday February 23, the new bar will offer a wider section of beverages and catered food," she said.

"Both the previous Beer Tent and the new Festival Garden bar require a special license and were not BYO.

Kennard said the festival had increased its sustainability initiatives this year and is working alongside the Napier City Council and Waste Management to increase the scale of rubbish and recycling efforts.

"This represents a significant investment from all parties to ensure our CBD remains clean and tidy."

Last year's festival attracted 40,000 people to Napier and at popular times there can be more than 20,000 people in the central city, with over 300 events across five days at this year's festival.