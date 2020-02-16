While ex-Cyclone Uesi hammers areas of the South Island with rain, it's unlikely parched areas of Northland will receive a drop of it.

Northland, Auckland and the northern Waikato are in severe meteorological drought, according to Niwa, while the rest of the North Island and parts of the south are also extremely dry.

MetService's rain gauge at Auckland Airport didn't even register the dusting of rain that fell overnight on Saturday, bringing no relief to the city that recently hit 40 days with less than 1mm of rain.

Currently, Auckland's total water storage is sitting at 70.98 per cent, compared with a historical average of around 83 per cent for this time of year.

Auckland's dry spell has reached 40 days, its longest on record 🌤️ pic.twitter.com/3BZb7CMVOA — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 14, 2020

Auckland Council said it was bringing in tanker-to-tanker filling sites to provide relief to parched rural communities, speeding up fill times and reducing the wait for customers.

Milk tankers from the country's milk tanker fleet have provided more than 100,000L of water to commercial providers for delivery to tank-supply customers, Auckland Council said in a statement.

Phelan Pirrie, chairman of the Rodney Local Board, asked locals to be understanding of the situation and support one another.

"Auckland Council and water supply operators are working really hard to get water to those who most need it," he said.

When will it rain in the North Island? 🏜️



If you have 2️⃣ minutes to spare, we'll give you the scoop. pic.twitter.com/1SvsVukkMS — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) February 14, 2020

Forecaster Sonja Farmer said there wasn't anything to suggest the dry spell is to be broken for a few weeks.

"It's not looking good for the top of North Island at all, it's still looking pretty dry."

While a few showers are expected to hit Taranaki and Kapiti on Monday, Tuesday and possibly again on Friday, and a scattering of rain may fall in Taupo on Thursday, no significant rainfall is on the cards for parched areas.

But some areas of the South Island are due for a drenching, courtesy of ex-Cyclone Uesi.

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings for Buller, the headwaters of the Canterbury Lakes and Rivers, the ranges of western Nelson and Westland.

Gale warnings are in place for the Canterbury High Country, Westland and Fiordland, with gusts reaching 120km/h in exposed places.

Overnight temperatures in the South Island are expected to be 6C - 8C above average for this time of year.

Former Tropical Cyclone Uesi brings with it some rather hot and humid temperatures. These will be especially felt in the overnight temperatures tonight with much of the South Island expected to be 6-8C above its average temperature for this time of year. ^KL pic.twitter.com/tx9G6YdMOO — MetService (@MetService) February 15, 2020

Farmer said the rainfall won't be as significant as the recent battering in Southland, but it will cause headaches to those still cleaning up from it.

Another front approaching later in the week will bring more rain to Fiordland and Westland, Farmer said.

But it won't reach the North Island.

"Quite often by the time a front has moved up to the North Island it's sort of run out of steam, so there doesn't look to be any significant rain this week," Farmer said.

And the temperatures will continue to soar, with Palmerston North reaching 31C on Sunday and 29C recorded in Whanganui.

Palmerston North once again tops the temps, along with Timaru, reaching 31°C today. Not often that it beats Napier which got 29°C, as did Whanganui and Masterton.

A warm night tonight and another warm day tomorrow, especially for Christchurch. ^SF pic.twitter.com/3wuMBmtrQQ — MetService (@MetService) February 16, 2020

New Plymouth residents won't catch a break as the sun goes down, with temperatures expected to stay as warm as 19C overnight this week, Farmer said.

Christchurch is set to be a hot spot this week, hitting 32C on tomorrow and stretching towards 30C Tuesday and Wednesday.