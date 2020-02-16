Police have released a photo of a car believed to be linked to Tuesday's double homicide in Tauranga, which has been followed by two more deaths.

The shootings at McLaren Falls left two men, aged 43 and 32, dead.

A suspect in the double shooting was then shot dead by police on Thursday night after firing at officers up to 20 times.

Armed police at a cordon near McLaren Falls where two men were shot dead on Tuesday. Photo / Alan Gibson

On Saturday a woman's body was discovered in a house in Lynwood, and police said they believe her death is linked to the shootings.

Police are now appealing for sightings of a vehicle - a blue Ford Territory Ghia AWD, with the registration plate CDE931 - which may be linked to the deaths at McLaren Falls.

Police are seeking sightings of a blue Ford Territory Ghia AWD with the registration CDE931, as part of their investigation into a Tauranga double homicide. Photo / Supplied

They believe the car may be in Auckland but say it could be anywhere.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, and quote file number 200211/5109.

A 25-year-old Bay of Plenty man appeared in court in Christchurch on Saturday charged with double murder. Name suppression was given to him and the victims.