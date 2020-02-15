Police are at the scene of death in Tauranga which they say is linked to a double homicide earlier this week.

District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said a woman had been found dead at a property on Lynwood Place.

Officers were called to the address yesterday and found the woman, who was believed to have been dead for a couple of days.

"At this stage it's believed the death was a domestic incident," McGregor said.

Advertisement

He said the death was believed to be linked to a series of violent incidents which took place in Tauranga earlier this week.

Two men were shot dead at a property in Omanawa, south of Tauranga, on Tuesday.

On Thursday night, police shot dead a man in a car which was being sought in relation to the double homicide.

The driver leaned out of the window of the car and fired 20 shots at police, who then returned fire.

On Friday, police arrested a 25 year-old Auckland man in Christchurch and charged him with the two murders in Omanawa. He appeared in court in Christchurch this morning.

McGregor said no one else was being sought in relation to the woman's death.

He also said that while the series of incidents involved gang members, they appeared to be unrelated to broader gang conflict in the region.