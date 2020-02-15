Police are responding to reports of a large mob fight between a group of 15 to 20 Mongrel Mob and Black Power gang members in Percy Spiller Avenue, just off Masefield Ave, Maraenui, Napier.

Police were notified about the incident at 12.03pm on Sunday.

It is understood baseball bats have been used in the brawl.

One man involved in the gang brawl is thought to be transported to the HB hospital.

St John Ambulance is responding to reports of one unconscious man on the ground where the fight is taking place.

This is not the first time this year, that a fight has broken out between the two gangs.

The first one occurred on January 19 where shots were fired in the Taradale CBD, outside McDonald's.

A shot fired in the gang brawl struck the rear of a child's car seat, while the child was in it, and a 25-year-old man received injuries to his head, face and torso from a single pellet shot.

Between 30 to 40 rival gang members were involved in the brawl.

A man, 39, and a woman, 27, were arrested in Flaxmere and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. And a 22-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful assembly, also in Flaxmere, in relation to the Taradale brawl.



More to come.