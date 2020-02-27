

The relationship between a Hawke's Bay commercial flight training school and an aero club at a local aerodrome appears to have hit turbulence.

Some members of the Hawke's Bay and East Coast Aero Club are calling for the "complete cessation" of Air Hawke's Bay Ltd at Bridge Pa airport, amid claims the current situation could end in serious injury.

Hawke's Bay Today has seen a copy of the "matters for discussion" at a Special General Meeting [SGM] of the club's members on Tuesday, as well as a letter addressed to the Executive Committee calling for the SGM.

The letter stated the reason to call for the meeting was concerns about the activities on the club's aerodrome by flight training school Air Hawke's Bay Ltd.

A warm day generated lift required for a glider to soar in the thermals after being towed by a powered aircraft at the Hawke's Bay and East Coast Aero Club, Bridge Pa. Photo / File

The Air Hawke's Bay Ltd flying academy has up to 18 experienced instructors and an aircraft fleet that includes Piper Tomahawks and Cherokee, Cessna 152, Cessna 172s (glass cockpit), and Twin Engine Piper Seneca.

It has New Zealand Qualification Authority accreditation and is also allowed to train overseas students.

"We believe that Air Hawke's Bay Ltd has been allowed to completely dominate the aerodrome, local airspace, car parking and buildings to the extent of suffocating the Aero club and reducing members' enjoyment," the letter stated.

"Furthermore, we believe that the activities being carried on and promoted by Air Hawke's Bay Ltd may pose a serious risk of personal injury (or worse) to members.

"Club members are being treated as second-class flyers in and around the aerodrome, due to the company's activities. These impairments to members' well-being and enjoyment of their club must cease," it stated.

"This can only be achieved by the complete cessation of business by Air Hawke's Bay Ltd."

The Hawke's Bay and East Coast Aero Club is the sole shareholder of Air Hawke's Bay and therefore could have the ability to terminate the flight school if it wanted to do so.

Bridge Pa Aerodrome was a sea of wings in 2016 during the fly-in of home-built aircraft from all over the country. Photo / File

Aero club treasurer Stephen Shepherd told Hawke's Bay Today that Air Hawke's Bay, which operates the commercial flight training school at the aerodrome, has been growing over recent years and "in recent times is putting pressure on the resources at the aerodrome".

"The committee outlined the work it had been doing on planning and managing the pressure put on club infrastructure due to the continued growth of the commercial flight school," he said.

"The commercial flight school while owned by the club is managed separately by a board of directors.

"Some members voiced concern about the level of flight school activity impacting their enjoyment of the club and recreational aviation."

There were no motions put to, or passed at the meeting.

He said the members at the SGM decided they were happy for the executive committee to "look into it" and come back to them with a decision.

"This will happen tentatively in mid to late-April," he said.

Attempts to contact Air Hawke's Bay, or a representative of it, were unsuccessful this week.