One person is dead following a serious crash in Henderson, West Auckland, this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash in west Auckland around 10.50am, a police statement said.

The incident took place on Forest Hill Rd, between Parrs Cross Rd and Pine Ave, and the road was closed for some time.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident in Henderson. Photo / Supplied

It appeared the vehicle had rolled multiple times before coming to a stop on its side near the footpath, a photographer said.

Photographs from the scene showed tools, a car booster seat and other items strewn on the ground around the vehicle.