One of New Zealand's brightest teens didn't have a teacher at his level at the school he was learning at, so they gave him an office and let him teach himself.

It worked a treat.

Now St John's College's Gurjas Sekhon, 18, heads to university with scholarships in five subjects under his belt.

His aim is to achieve 100 per cent in his first-year university courses at the University of Otago. Beyond that, overseas study at the likes of Cambridge or Oxford beckons.

Gurjas discovered his academic talent just before high school, around Year 8.

"It just sort of came to me," he said.

"I was okay at primary school, but I wouldn't say I was that great.

"I just have a passion for learning. I like to learn and I'm just able to see learning if that makes sense".

In year 10, Gurjas was studying NCEA level three calculus, and was top student, winning the school's calculus cup.

By year 12, he was studying a mathematics paper from the University of Canterbury from his Hastings classroom.

He achieved 97 per cent in this paper while doing four secondary school scholarship subjects in calculus, chemistry, physics and biology.

In 2019, when Sekhon was in his final year of high school, he studied his second-year university paper in mathematics through the University of Waikato achieving 98 per cent.

He also took part in the Chemistry Olympiad Competition, where the country's best chemistry students compete.

Making it to the top 10 he narrowly missed out on competing overseas.

Year 13 was a busy year, as he taught himself five scholarship subjects in his own office.

Without scholarship teachers at the school, Sekhon would practice exam questions for his seven scholarship subjects daily.

This self-motivation is something he thinks will help him at university.

Now finished secondary school, Sekhon will be heading to Otago to study medicine. Photo / Warren Buckland

Five of the subjects got him scholarships. Achieving outstanding in scholarship calculus and chemistry while also succeeding at scholarship physics, biology and physical education.

This put him in the top 50 students in New Zealand.

He has also amassed 350 excellence credits and 16 merit credits in his three NCEA years.

The scholarship subjects, as well as the 2019 Dux award and a scholarship from the University of Otago, have proved to be lucrative for him, although the money will be going towards his higher education.

The 18-year-old was congratulated for his academic achievements at a school assembly Friday, the day before he took off to study medicine in Otago.

"[Medicine] suits my skills, it's academic but it's also about helping the community," he said.

His advice to others hoping to academically achieve: "Have a passion for it, enjoy learning, and keep life balanced".