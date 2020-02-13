

Westside Healthcare is set to build a new $70 million "world-class" private elective surgery facility beside Hawke's Bay Hospital that will be able to perform roughly 5000 operations a year.

Hawke's Bay-owned and operated, it was announced by a group of senior doctors on Friday, whose main focus is improving access to quality healthcare for people living in their region.

Westside Healthcare's managing director Colin Hutchison said the group was "extremely excited" at what he said was the largest healthcare development for Hawke's Bay in a generation.

It will feature four new operating theatres and employ up to 100 staff.

The facility was granted a resource consent application for earthworks by the Hastings District Council who considered the effects of the proposal to be less than minor.

Westside Healthcare Managing Director Colin Hutchison at the site of the $70 million elective day surgery facility planned on Canning Road in Hastings. Photo / Supplied

The facility will be built on a light industrial zoned greenfield site at Canning Road, Hastings, which is next to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

"Westside Healthcare is the result of a group of senior doctors who together want to

improve healthcare facilities and access to quality healthcare for people living in our

region and for the future," Hutchison said.

"We started back in March 2018 and over the past two years we have been working to successfully secure local investment and support.

"All of the founding doctors have recognised the barrier to elective surgery that's limited by healthcare facilities in Hawke's Bay both in the public and private sector where we work."

He said the facility would have a "huge" positive impact on meeting the growing demand for elective surgery in the region.

"It will bring major benefits for both private patients and those going through the public health system," Hutchison said.

The first stage of the project includes four operating theatres, full pre-op and recovery areas (including 5 overnight beds), along with 150 carparks.

Site of the new elective surgery facility in Canning Rd opposite Hawke's Bay Hospital. Photo / Warren Buckland

The build is expected to take about 18 months and is planned to open in January 2022.

The second stage, which is still under development, will be announced as the project progresses.

"As a group we are very excited about improving access to healthcare and facilities in Hawke's Bay and we are keen to explore the opportunity for future collaboration between Westside Healthcare and the Hawke's Bay District Health Board," Hutchison said.

"At a time when the DHB is facing challenges of growing public waiting lists for elective surgery, we are going to be in a position to help by providing our additional theatre facilities which enable extra capacity for surgery in Hawke's Bay."

He said the facility would ensure Hawke's Bay was able to attract and retain more specialist doctors, who could work across both the private and public sector.

Westside are planning to undertake an international and national recruitment drive for new staff in 2021.