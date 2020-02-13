A number of items have been found in the search for missing British tramper Stephanie Simpson.

Police confirmed "items of interest" had been discovered by search teams while looking for the 32-year-old, who has been missing since telling friends she would be going for a hike at Mt Aspiring National Park on Saturday.

The alarm was raised on Monday morning when she did not turn up for work.

Exactly what has been found has not been revealed by police. However, the discovery had led to search and rescue efforts being narrowed down to the Pyke Creek area.

Missing British tramper Stephanie Simpson, 32, disappeared in Mt Aspiring National Park over the weekend. Image / Google

That area has been described by police as "extremely challenging terrain".

"Due to the difficult conditions in the area and the necessity for specialist crews, police do not require any additional volunteers at this time.

"However, we would like to thank those members of the public who have offered assistance."

LandSAR search and rescue staff have been joined by two dog teams, the Alpine Cliff Rescue crew and a canyon search and rescue team from Wanaka in today's search.

Police earlier said up to 25 LandSAR searchers will be scouring the Pyke Creek area from 8am.