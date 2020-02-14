A man found in possession of more than $137 million worth of methamphetamine will spend up to 13 years and nine months in prison.

Lionel James Ruka McDonald, 42, had 137.5kg of the drug in packages in his vehicle and in storage units, when Rotorua police executed search warrants in Fairy Springs on August 14 and 15 last year.

The Rotorua District Court public gallery was full with the man's friends and family, including his wife, this afternoon.

Some wept when Judge Greg Hollister-Jones announced the sentence for McDonald's one charge of possessing methamphetamine for supply.

Last year he pleaded guilty to possessing at least 60kg of the drug.

Crown prosecutor Amanda Gordon said the amount of drugs he possessed had the potential to "cause $170 million in social harm if distributed in the community".

The summary of facts said McDonald had 62 snaplock bags of varying weights, with a total of 36.5kg in the car on August 14, in sports bags and a chilly bin.

Five phones and a notebook with columns and weights recorded were found in his house.

In his garages, there was a box of empty bags labelled "Chinese green tea".

The next day police searched a storage unit McDonald used and found 101 packages of methamphetamine in "Chinese green tea packaging".

They were in four metal lockers.

The keys for the lockers and storage unit were in the vehicle searched the night before.

Gordon said McDonald was in a supply chain for financial motive.

"He was taking it [the meth] to somewhere ... It is irrelevant whether he was delivering it to an end user or to someone who is going on to supply."

However she accepted McDonald was remorseful and had "done good work" in the community in the past.

She said he had an "extremely difficult upbringing" but argued that didn't cause his offending.

Gordon argued the motivation was a gambling addiction.

She said his sentencing starting point should be 25 years in prison.

Defence lawyer Andrew Schulze argued for a 21-year starting point.

He said McDonald was a custodian, had a $200 a day gambling addiction and was approached to join the chain.

"It was a naive, stupid decision to make ... and completely out of character."

Judge Hollister-Jones said McDonald was "an intelligent man, he's a manager".

"Those combination of factors mean that I just don't accept his [McDonald's] claims of naivety.

"It's among the top level of seizures in New Zealand."

The judge said McDonald had not provided police with information about where the methamphetamine had come from, because he feared there would be repercussions for his wife.

Judge Hollister-Jones ruled McDonald had a "packaging role" that was "significant" in the chain and he did not accept McDonald's claims of naivety.

"Nobody involved in the Rotorua community as you are ... would not know the social harm caused by methamphetamine."

But he added, "with all intents and purposes Mr McDonald you have lived a blame-free life".

He said a letter of remorse from McDonald was "brief and to the point", saying he was "hurt to the core" for the harm caused, and expressed shame and embarrassment.

Judge Hollister-Jones said "already prison authorities say you are responding well ... I also accept that you are going to do everything to come out of prison a better person".

He gave McDonald discounts from his 23-year starting point for remorse and an early guilty plea.

He ordered McDonald to have a minimum non-parole period of seven years in his 13 year, nine month sentence.

McDonald's second charge of selling the drug was withdrawn in November.

Acting Rotorua Police Area Commander Inspector Phil Taikato. Photo / File

At the time of the bust which resulted in the charge, acting Rotorua police area commander Inspector Phil Taikato said it was "biggest we've had in the Bay" and a "huge amount for our small town".

Taikato said many found ways of "funding their habit" through crime, so getting it out of the community was a win all-round.

The biggest meth bust in New Zealand was in 2016 when police found 501kg of the drug in Totara North and on Ninety Mile Beach.

That haul had an estimated street value of almost $500m.