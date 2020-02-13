By RNZ

Sir Bob Jones has withdrawn his defamation case against Renae Maihi, who set up a petition after he wrote an article which suggested Māori should be grateful to Pākehā for existing.

Maihi spoke at the High Court in Wellington yesterday about how denigrated she felt by his column - which was removed from the NBR website days after it was published due to "inappropriate content".

"It identified my entire race and suggested they should become servants for a day for Pākehā," she said.

Advertisement

"Regardless of whether the suggestion was made seriously, I found the imagery of servitude and slavery that the column evoked, to be offensive and racist."

Her lawyer Davey Salmon was using the defences of truth, honest opinion, and qualified privilege to defend the case.

READ MORE:

• Sir Bob Jones' 'Māori gratitude day' defamation trial begins in Wellington

• Sir Bob Jones admits he didn't read petition he claims defamed him

• Sir Robert Jones in heated restaurant confrontation with woman

Cross-examination of Maihi had been expected to continue today, to be followed by lawyer and Treaty of Waitangi expert Dr Moana Jackson to discuss racism and hate-speech later in the trial.

Jones had admitted the previous day he had not read the petition, which called for his knighthood to be revoked, in full.

"I've never read her petition, I admit that, all I know is that I was aware she was running a petition on the knighthood proposition, which is insulting."

The case was being heard by a judge alone and Jones was not seeking a monetary payout for the alleged defamation but to have his legal costs reimbursed.

- RNZ