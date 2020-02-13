National Party leader and Tauranga MP Simon Bridges is calling for a crackdown on "LA-style gang warfare" after police shot a double murder suspect dead last night.

The shootout left a police patrol car riddled with bullets and the officers who fatally shot the man - a suspect in a double murder earlier this week - were distraught, district commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said this morning.

The suspect was wanted in connection with a double homicide at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on Tuesday.

The double murder suspect fired up to 20 shots at police before he was fatally hit. Photo / SNPA

Simon Bridges said his "phone had been running hot" on the issue of gangs for weeks.

Bridges - a former Crown prosecutor in the region - said the recent shootings would have a big impact on the Tauranga community's "sense of security".

"Tauranga has always been viewed as a safe harbour . . . [but] we're no longer a little village. We're a big city with big-city problems like LA style gang warfare."

Bridges believed the contributing factors to the "turf wars" included the proximity of the Port of Tauranga and Tauranga Harbour which provided a gateway for illegal drug imports, together with the nearby "prosperous population" to sell the drugs to.

A conversation with contractors at the Port of Tauranga needed to take place to manage this, he said.

Existing local gangs and gang members deported from Australia were both an issue in his view.

Bridges was set to release an action plan to crack down on gang activity. This included a ban on members wearing patches and insignia in public, more aggressively seizing assets, and developing a special police unit to focus on gangs and "disrupt their daily life."

"It's like a cancer. It will keep growing if you don't stop it."

He thanked the police for their efforts and planned to hold a public meeting in Tauranga on February 27 to discuss the issue of gangs in the community.

Earlier today police district commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said the suspect being pursued by police last night had fired several "volleys" of shots at officers.

"In the exchange, the offender was wounded," he said.

"The vehicle slowly came to a stop - the police officers went forward and then called for medical assistance.

"The offender was later pronounced dead at the scene."

The event was dramatic for the officers involved, McGregor said, and the patrol car had several bullet holes in it from the exchange with the fleeing offender.

Following the shooting, they were distraught and shaken. The officers started work to patrol the Tauranga area in a bid to add reassurance to the public that they were safe.

No members of the public were injured during the exchange, McGregor said.

"I just wanted to reassure the people of Tauranga, the community there, that they are safe," he said. "That we are talking about one motivated offender here, who did not want to be captured by police."

Local police were doing everything they could to ensure the Tauranga community was feeling safe.