The man shot dead by police last night in Tauranga fired at officers several times while fleeing from them, District commander Superintendent Andy McGregor says.

Police this morning are providing more detail after officers pursued and fatally shot a suspect in a double murder last night.

The man was wanted in connection with a double homicide at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on Tuesday.

After the man fired several "volleys" of shots, the police returned fire for the first time near the intersection of State Highway 2 and Fifteenth Ave, McGregor said.

"In the exchange, the offender was wounded," he said.

"The vehicle slowly came to a stop - the police officers went forward and then called for medical assistance.

"The offender was later pronounced dead at the scene."

The event was dramatic for the officers involved, McGregor said, and the patrol car had several bullet holes in it from the exchange with the fleeing offender.

Following the shooting, they were distraught and shaken. The officers started work to patrol the Tauranga area in a bid to add reassurance to the public that they were safe.

Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell said today that he was concerned for the public's safety amid gang turf wars in the area.

District commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said yesterday that police tried to stop a car at 7.46pm on Carmichael Rd in relation to the fatal shooting of the two men on Tuesday.

General view of the scene of last nights shooting incident in Tauranga. Photo / Alan Gibson.

The car failed to stop and a gun was fired at police, he said.

"The vehicle fled toward the CBD and continued to fire shots at police. The vehicle then stopped and an occupant continued to discharge the firearm."

"Police returned fire and in the exchange the offender was fatally wounded."

Images of the black car show it crashed into bushes as a police vehicle stands behind it. The driver's door of the black car is wide open.

A witness told the Herald he could see a man's body on the ground and a nearby car appeared to have been run off the road.

Armed police officers were seen standing near a man's body.

"There were police in black - like what the armed offenders squad wears," they said.

It is thought no one else was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Residents reporting hearing shorts and seeing police with guns and ambulances rushing towards the area.

One person said there were "a number of families out walking" as the shots were being fired out the window of the fleeing car.

"[It was] bloody lucky no one got hit."

The man was a suspect in the murder of two men found dead inside a property at Ormsby Lane after police received reports of shots fired at 7.40pm on Tuesday night.

Police pictured blocking access to State Highway 2 in Tauranga. Photo / Alan Gibson.

Witness Shianne Ormsby said she saw "a huge amount of police respond" to the situation.

"Little did I know they'd be a few metres from my house blocking off the main set of lights, all while being armed."

Mike Dork, who works in the area, said he saw up to 10 undercover police cars screaming southbound down SH2.

"Every cop in the area looks to be here," he said.

Another resident said she heard multiple rounds of gunshots ring through the air and the rush of police cars chasing the offender.

Mayor's concern at gang turf wars

Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell said today that he was "very concerned" about an innocent member of the public becoming collateral damage in the gang turf wars.

While police were doing a "stunning" job in difficult conditions, shots were fired in a public area last night.

"The weapons that are being used have a maximum effective range of 500 to 600 metres ... a bullet that's got long range and can do a lot of damage."

Powell said the people carrying the weapons "certainly don't care what's in their background".

"I'm worried a stray bullet will kill someone in the crossfire."

Powell said h would convene a community meetin Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber and two police commanders in the coming weeks to discuss the recent gang issues. A date hass yet to be confirmed.

Earlier this week, Police Minister Stuart Nash warned residents that they should expect to see more armed police in the street following the double shooting.

He said the escalated response was a temporary measure aimed at tackling the latest flare-up between gangs.

Shooting latest in string of firearms incidents

Tuesday's homicide was the latest in a series of brazen shootings involving semi-automatic firearms, with a suspected arson along a row of the Bay of Plenty shops last month.

Nash said the Government was pouring more resources into policing the Bay of Plenty, targeting gangs and organised crime.

Detective Inspector Mark Loper said a scene examination was ongoing at the property of Tuesday's shooting with support from forensic specialists and an Auckland specialist search group.

He said additional investigation staff were being brought in from around the country to assist Bay of Plenty police.

The dead men are believed to be Paul Lasslett, 43, who owned the property, and Nick Littlewood, 32.

Loper said yesterday police were still working to understand the circumstances of the deaths and the involvement of any other parties.

"While police have spoken to a number of people in relation to the incident, we believe there may be others who are yet to talk to us."

Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell told Newstalk ZB he wanted to see the situation unfold further before he commented on tonight's shooting.

"I'm very proud to be part of this community; the police are doing a great job under incredibly difficult circumstances."