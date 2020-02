People travelling to Auckland Airport this morning should expect delays after a crash blocking two lanes on George Bolt Memorial Drive.

The crash just before 6.30am blocked two southbound lanes on State Highway 20a, New Zealand Transport Agency said.

Both lanes re-opened after an hour.

FINAL UPDATE 7:30AM

All lanes are open, expect some delays as congestion eases. ^AAhttps://t.co/Caoz99aQqC — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 13, 2020

Motorists were advised to pass with care and to expect delays.

UPDATE 6:50AM

The right lane has been cleared, left lane is still blocked. Pass the area with care and expect delays. ^AAhttps://t.co/Caoz99aQqC — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 13, 2020

A video tweeted by NZTA earlier showed long queues forming around the crash scene.