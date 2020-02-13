Crews have contained a large scrub fire near Rolleston in Canterbury.
Four helicopters, six fire appliances and eight tankers battled the blaze, which was reported around 4.30pm.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman said the fire, which had burnt through 40ha, was now contained.
At one stage the blaze threatened up to 10 homes.
They were still standing, but a hay barn and a double garage were lost, he said.
There are no reports of injuries, police said in a statement.
The intersection between Main South Rd and Waterholes Rd is closed, with police assisting with traffic management near the blaze.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.