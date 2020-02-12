CAPTIONS: 120220RAMSEY3.JPG The house on Ramsey Cres where a boy sustained suspicious, barbaric injuries. Photo / Warren Buckland

An outraged Flaxmere community is being urged to take a step back and let police do their job as abuse online towards the family of after a four year-old boy beaten to within an inch of his life in Flaxmere grows.

Flaxmere councillor Henare O'Keefe is urging calm and caution.

The community came out in droves to show their support for the four year-old and speak out against the act, at a karakia at Flaxmere park on Wednesday night.

The boy was beaten in suspicious circumstances at a Ramsey Cres address two weeks ago. On Thursday he remained in a stable condition at Starship Hospital.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster said the boy suffered a sustained beating - possibly over days.

"We can't determine who was at the address when the injuries were inflicted, but they [his stepmother and father] had been home."

Foster said the injuries were some of the most severe he has seen on a child in 30 years of policing.

If the boy survived he was likely to be severely disabled and brain damaged, he said.

O'Keefe said the community's reaction was "expected" in what he called a "volatile climate" but he advised the community to "let justice take its course".

"I am not surprised by the community's reaction.

"It is the community's way of taking ownership and responsibility for what has happened and their way of saying 'this is not us," he said.

"A baby boy is in Starship and was beaten to within an inch of his life, there's angst and anger coming out. Those are the consequences, it is what is expected in a heinous crime on a defenceless kid."

But vigilante justice was not the way to help, he said.

"Let the police get on with their job. If you really want to help, look in the mirror," he said.

"Get to work, look after your kids, be good parents, love them, cherish them.

"But if you know something, step up and report it to the police."