A police operation is wrapping up after armed police earlier swarmed a Whakatāne residential area.

A police spokeswoman said cordons had been lifted on Alexander Ave after earlier the public were asked to keep away.

"This is in relation to an ongoing police operation, and police are asking people to avoid the Alexander Ave area at this time," a police spokeswoman said.

"There is not believed to be any risk to the public."

A resident said the armed officers have been in the area since the early hours of Thursday morning, and the street lights near the junction of Alexander Ave and Douglas St were turned off even before daybreak.

There are two pre-schools and childcare centres on the two streets, Little Orchard Pre-School and Bizzy Buddyz.

A reporter at the scene said she could see at least 20 police and a fire appliance.

When approached for comment Fire and Emergency NZ directed questions to police.