A person has been arrested after allegedly pulling out a firearm in an altercation.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a report of an altercation on Te Maunga Ln about 6.30pm yesterday.

A firearm was allegedly presented in the altercation, she said.

Officers managed to secure a firearm and one person was arrested on Cameron Rd about 12.45am.

There were no reports of serious injuries.