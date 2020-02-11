A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man at his Edgecumbe home last year.

The 54-year-old man was charged with murder in relation to the death of 45-year-old Thunder Savage on October 2.

The man appeared in Whakatāne District Court today and was due to reappear in Tauranga High Court in March.

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to Savage's death, however, the investigation would continue.

Officers were initially called to reports of an assault on Hydro Rd in Edgecumbe about 8.20am on October 2.

Savage was found with critical injuries and died at the scene a short time later.