Train services on Auckland's southern and eastern lines are operating again following a 75-minute halt after a truck hit a bridge near Glen Innes.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said all southern line trains into Auckland were stopped at Penrose and all eastern line trains were stopped at Panmure after a truck struck a rail overbridge near Glen Innes at 10.10am.

Passengers were offered buses from there.

"When that happens an engineer has to go and make sure the bridge hasn't been damaged," he said.

He said the engineers confirmed that the bridge was safe and train services resumed just before 11.25am.

Track clearance has been received. Scheduled services are expected to resume shortly. Please expect minor delays and cancellations untill services return to normal. — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) February 11, 2020