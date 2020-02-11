Finance Minister Grant Robertson says this year's Budget will be delivered on May 14.

He made the announcement at the finance and expenditure select committee this morning.

Robertson said in a statement that this year's Budget would continue the Government's focus on tackling the long-term challenges facing New Zealand.

He also said it would "prepare the economy for the future".

"Those challenges and opportunities cannot be resolved in one budget, so they continue to be the core of the priorities in the 2020 Wellbeing Budget," Robertson said.

The Government has already announced it Budget priorities, which include transitioning New Zealand's economy into a low-emission economy, as well as reducing child poverty and a focus on Māori and Pacific people.

"The Wellbeing Approach is again being used to formulate this year's Budget with Ministers collectively responsible for delivering on these priorities," he said.

"This process ensures our investments are getting to the people and sectors most in need."

The date for this year's Budget is earlier than last year's May 30 Budget.

This is this Government third Budget – Robertson has always described the Government's first three Budget's as a trilogy of rebuilding.