Police are responding to an incident at a workplace in Te Kuiti.

A police media spokesperson confirmed police were called to an incident at 3.48pm this afternoon. The incident happened near SH30 in Te Kuiti.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances were called to the scene at 3.33pm, but no one was transported.

WorkSafe has also been notified and is making initial inquiries to establish what its next steps might be.

Advertisement

More to come.