Auckland motorists beware, a car fire on the Northern Motorway is expected to cause delays.

The incident took place in the southbound lanes near Tristram Ave, with NZ Transport Agency alerting motorists to the incident around 1.25pm.

Parked on the left-hand side of the road, a vehicle can be seen with grey smoke spewing out of it with people standing around it.

State Highway 1 was closed briefly for safety and had been reduced down to one lane south after the Tristram Ave off-ramp.

Advertisement

NZTA told motorists to expect delays from Greville Rd.

They warned motorists to expect delays through the area and told them to avoid the area if possible.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 1:25PM

Expect some delays citybound through the Tristram Ave area as emergency services attend a car fire. Avoid the route if possible. ^TP pic.twitter.com/AvWfzhyHZz — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) February 11, 2020

Elsewhere, a crash on Atkinson Rd in Titirangi has been cleared and the road reopened.

It was closed about 11.50am following the incident between the Pleasant Rd roundabout and Norman Rd but reopened around 12.45pm.