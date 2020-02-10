A crash involving at least three vehicles on Auckland's Harbour Bridge is causing major delays for commuters.

The collision - which was reported to police at 5.46pm - is blocking the second of five lanes heading north over the bridge.

The NZ Transport Agency is warning commuters to expect delays and pass with care, while Auckland Transport is warning of a "serious incident" causing delays for northbound busews.

NORTHBOUND SERVICE DISRUPTIONS



Please be advised, due to a serious incident delays are to be expected for all bus routes travelling northbound across the Auckland Harbour Bridge. pic.twitter.com/28dL8gfreq — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) February 10, 2020

Pictures from the scene show two cars appear to be involved along with a motorbike. However a police spokeswoman believed the collision involved only two vehicles, including the motorbike.

She did not know if an ambulance had arrived at the scene.

More to come.