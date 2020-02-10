Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will this afternoon face more questions about a controversial proposal to gut RNZ's Concert FM programme.

She will also comment on latest coronavirus developments, as well as give her reaction to Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi winning the Oscar for the best adapted screenplay this afternoon.

But much of the focus of Ardern's post-cabinet press conference will be on the Concert FM issue.

Under the proposal put forward by RNZ's top brass, Concert would be taken off FM radio on May 29 and the youth platform would be phased in ahead of its full launch on August 28.

The Government has come under pressure from the likes of former Prime Minister Helen Clark, and her then Finance Minister Michael Cullen.

A petition calling for RNZ to ditch its plans to scrap Concert has already received more than 10,000 signatures.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, Ardern said she was the Government has been "pretty frustrated by this situation."

"To say I've been a little bit miffed by the situation would be an understatement."

As well as being Prime Minister, Ardern is also the Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage – because of that, she said she feels very strongly about the issue.

"I understand that RNZ has obligations to all New Zealanders, and it is their view that they are not catering for one sector," she told RNZ.

"But it is my view as arts minister that one does not need to come at the cost of another."

The issue was likely to have been discussed at Cabinet this afternoon.