A signal box fire at an Auckland train station is causing "significant delays" for commuters this morning.

Mayor Phil Goff tweeted that he had been briefed by KiwiRail about a fire at the Newmarket signal box causing train disruptions on the Southern line.

"KiwiRail is looking at options to redirect trains but the Southern line will experience significant disruptions this morning," Goff said.

Auckland Transport said due to the signal issue at Newmarket all services on the Southern, Eastern, Western lines would be running about every 20 minutes.

Southern line services would be travelling via the Eastern Line between Otahuhu and Britomart, and services on the Onehunga line were only running between there and Penrose.

UPDATE 1 - 7:18AM

Services on the Onehunga line are running between Onehunga & Penrose only.

Currently no train services to Penrose, Ellerslie, Greenlane, Remuera & Newmarket. Other lines are operating approx. every 20 minutes.

Commuters have reported confusion at train stations with poor communication from staff about the situation.

"Trains only going to Grafton and our train just sitting at Swanson," said one commuter.

"No communications at all in app and train staff aren't 100 per cent sure [what's] going on.

"[People] racing to get buses or take cars."