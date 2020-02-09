Calls to Healthline have surged in the past week as the global coronavirus outbreak worsens.

People in self-isolation in response to the deadly outbreak are being urged to register with Healthline.

Since January 30, 1585 people have called the service to ask about coronavirus and calls to the service are up 25 per cent from this time last year.

Andrew Slater, CEO of Healthline's National Telehealth, has addressed media in Auckland this afternoon.

Advertisement

He urged anyone who was self-isolating on Ministry of Health advice to register with the service by calling 0800 358 5453.

Since registration went live on Friday, nobody spoken to had met the clinical criteria for coronavirus or been advised to visit a GP, Slater said.

Those calling will be asked for contact information, as well as about health and welfare - such as access to food and medications. Healthline will regularly call back over the 14-day quarantine period to check on those in isolation.

People do not need to self-isolate if they have been exposed to someone who has been to mainland China, but do need to if they have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus.

"Those calling are mostly wanting to know about self-isolation and what that means as well as our information on the virus in general."

Self-isolation meant avoiding being around others or face-to-face contact with someone within 1m for 15 minutes, Slater said.

He directed people to the Ministry Of Health website, which it is updating daily.



Symptoms include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

Advertisement

Although the number of people calling Healthline to register was climbing, it was a voluntary process, Slater said.

"It's on the individuals and they should call us and clarify if they need to self-isolate or not," Slater said.

More than 450 staff answer phones at Healthline. Some were working extra shifts and others were being trained to handle the increase in call volumes.

"We'll be able to answer these inquiries and queries for as long as it's an issue in the community."

Healthline had received concerned calls from people who believed someone they know should be self-isolating.

Such callers were advised to speak to the person in question about their travel. There was no phone number to call to "report" those someone believed should be in self-isolation.

At least 800 people have died from the virus so far and thousands more infected globally.