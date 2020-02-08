The community is rallying to support a woman who lost half immediate family in a tragic snorkelling incident off the coast of Wairarapa.

Darren Southon and his 11-year-old son Joshua had been snorkelling for pāua near Mataikona, north of Castlepoint, when they failed to return to shore.

A search and rescue attempt followed with family holding out hope through a near two-day vigil.

The body of the 48-year-old and his boy were found by police divers on January 11.

A Givealittle page has been created to support Darren's grieving widow who also has to cope with the "sledgehammer blow of losing their main source of income".

Darren and Joshua left behind family and friends who are "struggling to cope", the page said.

"Wife and Mother, Lisa, is trying to get her life back together, however in the face of such adversity, it's a major challenge.

"By donating, you can help Lisa to pick up the pieces, so she has some resources to help herself and her daughter to get through the loss of the two very respected and loving males in their lives."

There had been an "overwhelming outpouring of love" for Lisa and her daughter.

By donating people could really help to make a practical difference.

Darren Southon and his son Joshua died while diving off the Wairarapa coast. Photo / Facebook

"Your donation will assist with the costs ACC do not meet and give Lisa a chance to recover before she has to return to full time employment to cover the costs of living."

At the time of the tragedy Darren's brother Joe Southon released a statement through police commemorating the beloved pair.

"Darren was an adventurous, fun-loving man, who was a giant kid at heart," he said.

"He was a bit of a joker, who also had a serious side to him."

He had loved cycling, was passionate about his work as a builder and was well respected within the local Wairarapa community.

Joe said his nephew Joshua adored his father and loved hanging out with him, whether the pair be cycling, motorbike riding or splitting wood together.

"Joshua was a chip off the old block, just like his dad, he gave everything a go, he was a competent young boy at everything he put his hand to."

