Police say they have recovered a second body in the Makarora River in Mt Aspiring National Park.

A member of the public found the body and notified police, who recovered it around 12.30pm today.

It was found in the same area in which another body was located yesterday around 5.15pm.

Police said they believed the two people might have been tramping together in the national park, near Wanaka.

Advertisement

"Work is ongoing to establish the circumstances of their deaths however neither is being treated as suspicious at this stage," the police said in a statement.