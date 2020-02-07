Titirangi is in tatters over the primary school's new PA system which saw the traditional bell replaced with a song playing on repeat several times a day.

Titirangi Primary School has this week been testing its new PA system and, judging by feedback from its neighbours, it's got some tweaking to do.

The new PA system includes the option to ditch the traditional school bell in favour of playing a song instead.

The school has been marking the beginning and end of classes with Patea Maori Club's classic "Poi E", played loudly over the new speakers.

Some residents are not amused.

"So sad, I used to love the song "Poi E" . Not anymore," one person posted in the local Facebook group.

"What's wrong with using a regular old bell?" another local Titirangi resident commented.

Titirangi Primary School Principal Julie Lynch told the Herald the school is currently testing the new PA system and aware of the issues residents have raised.

"We had a really old system in the school. Over the summer we put in a new telephone system and came into the 21st century with Voice over IP. Whilst we were doing that we thought we'd update our PA system," Lynch explained.

"We're on a multi-level site and there are areas where children couldn't hear announcements. For health and safety reasons, we needed a more up-to-date system," she added.

The school has received feedback from numerous people in the community and will work with a technician to reposition the speakers so the sound doesn't travel quite as far outside the school grounds.

"What we will need to do is review where our speakers are positioned," Lynch said.

"Have had some feedback that is quite loud."

As for why the school decided to ditch the traditional bell, it is all part of the offering with the new system. "It's different but a nice celebration of Māori culture, especially with Waitangi Day this week," she said.

"It's a brand new system so we can do all sorts of different things.

"After this week, I might have to have a look at different options."

The song chorus currently plays about six times a day, between 9am and 3pm, to make the start and end of classes, morning tea and lunch.

"It's a health and safety issue, we need the children to hear it all across the school.

"We apologise to the Titirangi community for yesterday, Waitangi Day, as it was going off. We're still working it all out," Lynch added.