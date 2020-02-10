Snickers the dog could only just make it out for the SPCA inspectors in his Hastings backyard, but boy was he happy to see them.

Senior animal attendant Ayesha Clark said when he was rescued from his neglecting owners in November he was in a world of pain.

The approximately three and a half year-old sharpei cross, is now up for adoption following three surgeries for a severe entropion eye condition, where the eyelid folds inwards.

It is typically caused by typically caused by muscle spasm or by inflammation or scarring of the conjunctiva, and resulting in irritation of the eye by the lashes.

"He was constantly blinking, rubbing his eyes, he was in a lot of pain and no one had sought treatment for him," Clark said.

Snickers was rescued by SPCA inspector Alan Wilson.

"I found Snickers in the backyard and he was very hungry and thirsty, and very pleased to

see someone, albeit a bit blurry in his case," Wilson said.

"He made very sure that I didn't leave him behind at the property and needed reassurance that everything was going to be okay."

He was subsequently taken into SPCA's care where he received immediate veterinary treatment.

Surgeries on both eyes removed parts of his eyelids and improved his eyesight and condition.

He completed his third surgery recently after there were minor setbacks and Snickers' left eye had deteriorated and needed further surgery.

Despite this traumatic ordeal, Wilson said Snickers was a resilient and loving dog.

"Snickers endears himself to everyone he meets, he has an amazing personality and way of 'talking' to and bonding with, people," he said.

"He has endeared himself to the entire team and has been incredibly stoic, and his nature

has not faltered undergoing his surgeries so far to fix his eyes."

Snickers, a sharpei cross, is looking for a forever home. Photo / Warren Buckland

Clark said Snicker's transformation had been incredible to witness and he is finally ready to be adopted.

"He is no longer on medication and finally ready for adoption."

She said he was a "very friendly, goofy, large" dog and incredibly good-natured.

"Even with everything he has been through, he has such an amazing nature. He loves to give giant bear hugs and loves belly rubs," she said.

"He has been an amazing friend for some of our other dogs here at the centre. He enjoys

racing with them and tumbling around with them out in the paddocks."

The ideal family for Snickers would be a family that could give him the attention he deserves, Clark said.

"He is a very social dog, and he likes the company of dogs," she said.

"He is quite active, and loves going for runs to the dog park. The staff are very attached to him."

People can book a time to see Snickers by emailing: hastings.reception@spca.nz.