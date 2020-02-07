Passengers stuck on a cruise ship hit by coronavirus - now dubbed "the floating prison" - may soon be able to leave their rooms for some fresh air.

But just like those on land, anyone on the Diamond Princess wanting to go outside will have to done a face mask.

In the latest update, passengers were told in a captain's announcement that clusters of guests may be allowed out of their rooms for periods at a time.

It is welcome news for many on board who have been holed up in their cabins for the last few days.

"Masks will be delivered to your staterooms today as we are negotiating with Japanese quarantine officials to allow small groups of guests to spend some time on the open decks to get some fresh air," the statement said.

Whether or not passengers will be allowed out of their rooms will be known soon, but it comes as authorities have confirmed up to 20 people on board had tested positive for coronavirus.

As of 1.20pm, a total of 635 people have died from the virus - a staggering 618 of them from Hubei Province alone. Up to 30,830 cases had been confirmed worldwide.

Among the 10 Diamond Princess passengers confirmed to be infected yesterday - on top of the initial 10 passengers on Wednesday - is a New Zealander.

Board games and colouring books have been handed out to children on the ship to keep them occupied. Photo / Aun Na Tan

It is the first time a Kiwi has been confirmed as having the virus. The New Zealand national is said to be one of 13 Kiwis on the ship's manifest.

A total of 2666 guests and 1045 crew members are on board.

It is not clear whether yesterday's new confirmed cases will mean that the 14-day quarantine, only in its second day, will have to be extended.

The captain's statement acknowledged that there had been "some challenges" yesterday with room service deliveries.

"We apologise for this - trusting that you understand that this is a new operation for our team and the logistical challenges in delivering room service to over 1500 staterooms.

"This can take approximately three hours per service period."

PUZZLES AND GAMES KEEPING PASSENGERS BUSY

Passengers have taken to social media to share what life is like on board a ship where some are unable to even enter the hallway now.

Melbourne woman Aun Na Tan has shared photographs, on Facebook, of her family in their room - complete with four bunk beds.

Unlike those lucky enough to have a balcony room, the family is having to make do with the ship's outside camera feed shown on their television set to see the outside world.

Yesterday she wrote: "Having a look at the outside camera shows we are now docked along Daikoku Pier. They must be busy replenishing stock."

The family is also being kept busy with board games, cards and colouring books after the ship's kids' club team did the rounds yesterday.

"I can't imagine how the little kids are going. They must be so frustrated to be stuck in the room!

"Now we have actual games to play - can't be staring at our devices all day," she said.''

*Anyone trying to reach an immediate family member on board the Diamond Princess can make contact here.